North West Wants to Venture Into This Family Business, but Kanye West Said No

Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kylie Jenner both run successful makeup empires with KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, and their affinity for makeup seems to be rubbing off on the next generation of the Kardashian Krew.

Case in point? 4-year-old North West.

Unsurprisingly, North is a pretty big fan of makeup, and she's already got skills to show it off ... if dad Kanye West would let her. Kim Kardashian West revealed to WWD that North West has some interest in putting her own makeup tutorials on YouTube, but Kanye West said no.

kyliejenner/Instagram

"She was unboxing the My Little Pony Colourpop collection and I thought to myself, 'I wish I was recording this' because her reaction was so funny," she said. "And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, 'Mom, I want to do a YouTube video.'"

Though it was a no from Yeezy, he and Kim did let her tape videos just for herself. But don't let that rule out a North West YouTube channel just yet.

"I don't know if it's something she would really want to do ... but it's always a struggle on how much you want to have exposed or how much access you want them to have to have to social media," Kim said.

If North's YouTube channel ever becomes a thing, we'll be waiting to hit subscribe.