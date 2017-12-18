Kim Kardashian Documents North West's Adorable Makeup Artist Debut

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West better watch out, because there's a new makeup guru in the Kar-Jenner family with a bold, avant-garde technique that's already got the beauty world abuzz.

With the help of products from ColourPop Cosmetics, Maybelline, and a very sweet friend, Kardashian West's four-year-old daughter, North, recently tried her hand as a makeup artist. Naturally, her devoted reality star mom documented the glam session on Instagram, sharing a series of sweet snaps via her stories over the weekend.

“North says she wants to be a make up artist,” the reality star captioned a photo of the tot's makeup collection—My Little Pony line included. Fans watched as the youngster carefully applied a rainbow of pink and purple shades to her client's cheeks for a finished effect she calls "the butterfly look."

“It’ll be so magical at the end,” North announced as she layered on more blush.

She's a natural! Though, we didn't expect anything less.