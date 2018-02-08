North West Took Kim Kardashian's Latest Nude Instagram Photo and Everyone Has an Opinion

Kim Kardashian West isn’t one for predictability, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
The reality star’s latest Instagram post is a nearly nude shot of the 37-year-old with her bra undone as she stands in front of a mirror. Not super racy considering West’s naked 'gram M.O., but it’s not the photo itself that has people up in arms—it’s the photographer.
The caption on the mother of three’s post specifies that Kim’s oldest child, North, 4, took the photo.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter users near-immediately flooded the platform with criticism of Kardashian’s parenting:
Rising above the drama, however, some fans came to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s defense.
There’s no doubt that Kim knew what she was doing when she posted the controversial photo. (When the public dissects your every move, might as well give them something to talk about, right?)
Opinions aside, can we take a moment to admire North’s skill here? This is a legitimately good photo. I guess we should’ve assumed that the selfie queen’s next of kin inherited some photography know-how, but this is seriously impressive for a 4-year-old.