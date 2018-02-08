North West Took Kim Kardashian's Latest Nude Instagram Photo and Everyone Has an Opinion

Kim Kardashian West isn’t one for predictability, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

The reality star’s latest Instagram post is a nearly nude shot of the 37-year-old with her bra undone as she stands in front of a mirror. Not super racy considering West’s naked 'gram M.O., but it’s not the photo itself that has people up in arms—it’s the photographer.

The caption on the mother of three’s post specifies that Kim’s oldest child, North, 4, took the photo.

📸 by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users near-immediately flooded the platform with criticism of Kardashian’s parenting:

Kim having North, her little girl, take pictures of her borderline topless is fucking out of line. come on now! — Gee (@universaldance3) February 8, 2018

somebody take north from kim 😩 #cps — maddy (@maddyacv) February 8, 2018

Lol so now Kim has North taking her nudes? #MomOfTheYear — Lauren (@lgrips) February 8, 2018

Kim Kardashian: Hey Northie, Aunt Ky Ky just had her new baby and Mommy needs to make sure we aren't forgotten



North: Bu -



Kim Kardashian: Northie



North: Mom -



Kim Kardashian: Come take this pic of Mommy, Northie



North: I -



Kim Kardashian: Come take the pic North



North: pic.twitter.com/YmZQuWnWsI — Kay (@kaylovegood15) February 8, 2018

Dead pissed at Kim y you doing this to north pic.twitter.com/rUMDDfcTl0 — Fationa (@ionafat) February 8, 2018

Rising above the drama, however, some fans came to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s defense.

Small kids take bomb pictures. I ain mad at Kim for asking North — Lo (@Lo_Tlhalerwa) February 8, 2018

"📸 by North" - Kim Kardashian is literally me as a parent 💀 pic.twitter.com/rixtYvcCOL — Miley Ray Cyrus (@mileysbae) February 8, 2018

Y'all leave Kim the hell alone for being naked in front of her daughter. Totally natural and North won't grow up being ashamed of her body! — april walloga (@AprilWalloga) February 8, 2018

There’s no doubt that Kim knew what she was doing when she posted the controversial photo. (When the public dissects your every move, might as well give them something to talk about, right?)

Opinions aside, can we take a moment to admire North’s skill here? This is a legitimately good photo. I guess we should’ve assumed that the selfie queen’s next of kin inherited some photography know-how, but this is seriously impressive for a 4-year-old.