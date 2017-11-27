North West Was the Proudest Big Sister at Kim Kardashian’s Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian West’s early November baby shower for her and Kanye West’s third child via surrogate was nothing short of over the top. Guests included Chrissy Teigen, Larsa Pippen, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, and the proud mom of two lavishly transformed her L.A. home into a gorgeous cherry blossom forest.

Kim’s Baby Shower yesterday! #kimkardashian #khloekardashian #krisjenner A post shared by KuwtKardashians and Jenners (@kuwtkjen) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:00am PST

Baby Shower # 3 🎊🍼 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

And while Kim shared plenty of footage from the big day, we didn’t get to see how 4-year-old North West dressed for the occasion—until now. On Monday, Kim took to Instagram to share the cutest photo of her daughter on the big day. In it, she’s dressed on-theme in a lilac floral dress and matching fuzzy slides.

“My little cherry blossom baby,” Kardashian wrote as the caption.

My little cherry blossom baby A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:25am PST

So can we expect little North to be pumped for her baby sister? One thing’s for sure: she wants to play with her toys. During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim not only revealed the sex of her baby, but also that North is excited.

RELATED: Who Would Play Kim Kardashian in a Movie, According to Kim Kardashian

“People brought toys and gifts and [North] was opening them all up the next day,” Kardashian West explained. “And she goes, ‘Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all OK for Baby Sister.'”

We’ll have to wait to see what little Saint West thinks.