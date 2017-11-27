North West Was the Proudest Big Sister at Kim Kardashian’s Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian West’s early November baby shower for her and Kanye West’s third child via surrogate was nothing short of over the top. Guests included Chrissy Teigen, Larsa Pippen, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, and the proud mom of two lavishly transformed her L.A. home into a gorgeous cherry blossom forest.

And while Kim shared plenty of footage from the big day, we didn’t get to see how 4-year-old North West dressed for the occasion—until now. On Monday, Kim took to Instagram to share the cutest photo of her daughter on the big day. In it, she’s dressed on-theme in a lilac floral dress and matching fuzzy slides.

“My little cherry blossom baby,” Kardashian wrote as the caption.

So can we expect little North to be pumped for her baby sister? One thing’s for sure: she wants to play with her toys. During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim not only revealed the sex of her baby, but also that North is excited.

“People brought toys and gifts and [North] was opening them all up the next day,” Kardashian West explained. “And she goes, ‘Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all OK for Baby Sister.'”

We’ll have to wait to see what little Saint West thinks.

Did you invite the surrogate? I did not. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I introduced her to my family earlier that day, and I just thought I don't know was a, it was like a weird decision to have to make. Of course I would've wanted her to be there, and to be a part of it but I hadn't really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet. Yeah. Ok yeah. Yes. So I have to figure that out first before they really see, and then if we're celebrating you know her, I just want to celebrate kind of, the baby. I think I have to explain it to my kids first, figure out how I'm going to explain it to them. And I love her, I have the best relationship with my surrogate Perfect person to do this for my family. [BLANK_AUDIO]

