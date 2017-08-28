North West Gives Her First Interview, and It's Adorable

North West may not be your average four-year-old in a lot of respects, but in her first-ever interview the daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West seems pretty darn normal.

In the September issue of Interview magazine, in which she and her mom channel Jackie and Caroline Kennedy, she's interviewed by other famous offspring, including Kaia Gerber, Britney Spears's sons, Sean and Jayden Federline, and cousin Penelope Disick, as well as Millie Bobby Brown, who ask her a series of adorable questions.

Up first is Gerber, who asks her what's the best part about having a little brother. "Giving him toy trucks, and I gave him a big toy bear," she told Cindy Crawford's daughter. She also revealed her nickname, which is "Bubs" and her favorite pizza topping. "Just Cheese! Cheese, cheese—everywhere cheese." North, a cheese pizza enthusiast like kids everywhere.

The Federline boys stuck to questions about entertainment—their mom is Britney after all. Her favorite song? "My daddy’s song 'Amazing.' So amazing!" Too cute. As for her favorite show, she likes Shimmer and Shine.

Millie asked her all about her favorite Disney princess and why she likes her. "Jasmine, because I love her," she succinctly replied. The Stranger Things actress then asked her who her best friend is: "Mama," she said. How sweet is that?

Head to Interview to read the rest of her interviews with the Penelope and some surprise questions from the writings of Andy Warhol.