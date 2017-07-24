North West and Her Girlfriends Hit the Town for Mani-Pedis

As I sit in my cubicle and mechanically move my fingertips from one side of my keyboard to the next, one thing becomes clear: North West has a better manicure than me. My nails are chipped. A little dry. And haven’t felt the love in about three weeks.

North’s? Super fresh.

Mom Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Monday to share two cute photos of 4-year-old North and her squad.

In one shot, Nori holds hands with young Ryan, who wears a Kids Supply slip dress and choker and Akid furry slides. North wears a contrasting black Cypress Hill dress with her black Akid faux fur slides. It’s the type of shot you’d print and frame.

And Ryan isn't the only one in North’s inner circle. As we learned, the duo was celebrating their friend Kaui’s birthday. So what’d they do? They headed to the beauty salon for one super cute #NailPolishParty.

We did our research and Kaui apparently has lots of friends, who celebrated (and posed) with her on her special day:

The kids enjoyed manicures, pedicures, cupcakes, cookies, and candy. They (North included) even got their faces painted and blew out candles with Kaui.

Kids these days!