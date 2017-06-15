Celebrate North West's Fourth Birthday with Her Cutest Instagram Moments

Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty
BY: Olivia Bahou
June 15, 2017 @ 7:15 AM

Happy birthday, North West! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s adorable daughter turns four years old today, and she’s already packed a lifetime of jet setting into a few short years.

From Havana, Cuba to Vail, Colorado, North has accompanied the Kardashian-Jenner clan on many an envy-inducing vacation, and looked endlessly stylish while doing so. From fur toppers to cornrows, the 4-year-old is just as on-trend as her famous family. The toddler is already a budding photographer, ensuring that she’ll be quite the selfie queen.

While her little brother, Saint West, is a bit too young to horse around with his big sis, luckily North has a built-in playmate in the form of her 4-year-old cousin Penelope Disick. From dressing up as Disney princesses to donning matching braids, these adorable cousins are the perfect partners-in-crime.

Join us in taking a look back at North's cutest Instagram moments in honor of her fourth birthday.

