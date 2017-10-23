Nordstrom Will Help You Clean Your Closet for Charity

Brandi Fowler
Oct 23, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

As we approach the season of giving, Nordstrom is helping customers give back in a big way ... and clean out their closets at the same time.

The retail giant announced Monday that it has launched a clothing donation in partnership with Give Back Box, in which customers can donate gently used clothing, shoes, jewelry, or small household items by mail at no cost. All of the donations will be given to local nonprofits, which will sell the goods to fund community programs such as job training and education initiatives.

"Our customers have told us they want to be able to clean out their closets in a more environmentally friendly way," said Erik Nordstrom, co-president of Nordstrom. "By extending the life of their used items, and encouraging them to reuse the box from their recent Nordstrom order, we're trying to make it easy and convenient to help reduce waste while also being able to support local nonprofit organizations."

To get started, customers can visit nordstrom.com/donateclothes or follow these steps:

1. Open Your Box: Save the box your order came in when you order online from Nordstrom.

2. Pack It Up: Fill the box with any items you want to donate.

3. Print and Ship: Print a prepaid shipping label from givebackbox.com/nordstrom. Then, drop it off at any UPS or USPS location.

"We are thrilled to have Nordstrom as a partner to share our message with its customers," said Monika Wiela, Give Back Box Founder. "With its focus on service and commitment to corporate social responsibility, Nordstrom is a natural fit for Give Back Box. We're excited to work together to support organizations that are providing valuable resources to those in need in our communities."

Giving back and getting a head start on closet cleaning before the end of the year? Sounds like a win-win to us.

