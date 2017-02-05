Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus Drop Ivanka Trump’s Fashion Line

February 5, 2017 @ 4:15 PM
by: InStyle Staff

After the rise of a grassroots #GrabYourWallet campaign, which is encouraging shoppers to boycott stores selling Ivanka Trump’s line, Nordstrom discontinued the clothing brand on Thursday. On Friday, Neiman Marcus followed suit, quietly removing all jewelry by the First Daughter from its website and stores.

In an emailed statement to Fortune, a Nordstrom spokesperson asserted that, "In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season," citing poor numbers as the reason for its discontinuation. Neiman’s issued a similar statement on Friday, also claiming that the move to pull their buy—a small selection of Trump’s jewelry—was financially, not politically motivated.

It’s not the first time the Trump family has faced fashion issues as a result of its politics. In 2015, Macy’s dropped Donald Trump’s collection after he made derogatory comments about Mexicans, and it has not been reinstated.

As of press time, though, Macy’s does continue to carry a robust offering from Ivanka’s line, including puffy coats and bold-floral-printed sheath dresses.

