Nina Dobrev Will Convince You that Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are Soul Mates

by: Olivia Bahou
July 14, 2017

Nina Dobrev has broken her silence on BFF Julianne Hough’s fairytale wedding, and her emotional message might bring you to tears.

The Vampire Diaries alum shared the first-look video of Brooks Laich dropping to the ground upon seeing Hough in her wedding dress, and had the sweetest summary of the big day.

MY BEST FRIEND IS A MARRIED WOMAN! I have been trying to contain my excitement, but I'm thrilled that I can finally share a few magical moments from her beyond beautiful (to dream and die for) wedding. I knew that her cheeks would hurt the next day because she was grinning so wide all day. And they did. Juliannes smile never faded, not for a single second. That's because she was marrying the man of her dreams, undoubtedly her soul mate. As one of her best friends I can safely say that Brooks has from day one always had all of our stamps of approval. A fellow Canadian with a heart of gold, he is the real deal. He's the kind of strong man Julianne needed in her life. He balances her in the best way possible and brings out the best in her. Around Brooks, Julianne became the best version of herself and I've never seen her happier. I have also never seen a man look at a woman the way Brooks looks at Julianne, nor have I seen a man more excited to marry someone! He knows he has a special human by his side, and he doesn't take it for granted. Not one little bit. You're both so lucky to have found one another. I love you dearly, and I'm honored to have had the pleasure of being your bridesmaid, Jules. I'm so happy I could be a part of celebrating your special day, and couldn't be happier that you're MARRIED. #TrueLove #❤️ @juleshough @brookslaich You can see the full wedding special on @peopleewnetwork

“Julianne's smile never faded, not for a single second. That's because she was marrying the man of her dreams, undoubtedly her soul mate,” she wrote. “A fellow Canadian with a heart of gold, he is the real deal. He's the kind of strong man Julianne needed in her life. He balances her in the best way possible and brings out the best in her. Around Brooks, Julianne became the best version of herself and I've never seen her happier. I have also never seen a man look at a woman the way Brooks looks at Julianne, nor have I seen a man more excited to marry someone!”

She also had a special message for Hough. “You're both so lucky to have found one another. I love you dearly, and I'm honored to have had the pleasure of being your bridesmaid, Jules. I'm so happy I could be a part of celebrating your special day, and couldn't be happier that you're MARRIED.”

Next, Dobrev gave us another look at her gorgeous bridesmaid dress. “Oh and did I mention that this was the most fun wedding I've ever been to? I assumed the dance floor would be [fire] and I was NOT disappointed,” she wrote.

