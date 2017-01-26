Not a Drill: Nina Dobrev Just Confirmed She's Returning to The Vampire Diaries

When Nina Dobrev left her leading role on The Vampire Diaries—and Elena Gilbert was placed lifeless in a coffin until her BFF Bonnie Bennett's death—we thought we'd seen the end of one epic chapter. While there have been mumblings about Elena's return, nothing was confirmed until Dobrev took to Instagram with a major spoiler alert.

The actress posted a photo of a script for TVD with her name stamped in big letters across the cover. "I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever," she captioned the post, sending fans into a frenzy.

I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:19am PST

After a little sleuthing, it looks like Elena will be making her return in episode 816, "I Was Feeling Epic," which will be directed by series producer Julie Plec. It's interesting to note, since both actors Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder have tried their hand at directing this season, so it seems they'll be too busy with Elena's big return to take a seat in the director's chair.

The eighth and final season of The Vampire Diaries has exactly 16 episodes, which means that Dobrev will definitely be appearing in the season finale on March 10.

Elena and Damon forever, guys.