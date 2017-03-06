Nina Dobrev Is First Mate for Julianne Hough’s Bikini-Clad Bachelorette

In case you needed further evidence that Nina Dobrev would be a killer BFF, the Vampire Diaries star outdid herself for Julianne Hough’s bachelorette party. The stars enjoyed a bikini-clad getaway in honor of Hough’s impending nuptials to hockey player Brooks Laich, and she came up with the most brilliant hashtags.

Hough vacationed on the beach with her ladies, wearing an appropriate “Bachelorette” sash over her strappy white Olaya Beach bikini ($190; olayabeach.com) and raising a huge glass of wine in every picture, as one does.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRLtrQLB2CC/?taken-by=juleshough&hl=en

Dobrev was clearly feeling her hashtag game this weekend, coining #TheFinalHoughrrah, #JuliannesBeaches, #WeDontLaichHimWeLoveHim, and my personal favorite, #BitchinB4TheHitchin. Come on, that’s gold.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRJ6_XpA7zz/?taken-by=nina

Roomies 👯#JulesBEACHelorette  #TheFinalHoughrrah

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRL19WmADw0/?taken-by=nina

Gotta work on the bikini bod when you go on a BEACHelorette. #JuliannesBeaches

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRL6sg9AbNk/?taken-by=nina

If you and your maid of honor are having trouble coming up with the perfect pun for your wedding hashtag, let Dobrev inspire you with her brilliance. Or at the very least just steal #BitchinB4TheHitchin for your own bachelorette extravaganza.

The beachin' activities didn't stop there. The girls' brigade enjoyed a day at the pool, did some splits on the beach, and even took to the high seas.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRMgluvhWvB/?taken-by=juleshough&hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/BROz-QvBkdJ/?taken-by=juleshough&hl=en

Wet & Wild 💃🏼💦💃🏻#BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES 📸: @mollymaethomps

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRQzc_sh_l0/?taken-by=juleshough&hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRRu63BBQ7H/?taken-by=juleshough&hl=en

🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌 #BEACHelorettewithmybeaches #bananasplit #abugslife #houghanized

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRPdj5KAyzr/?taken-by=nina&hl=en

#TheFinalHoughrrah @juleshough

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRRC_U-gB1c/?taken-by=nina&hl=en

We never stop. A group of movers and shackers. #DontStopGetitGetit #JuliannesBeaches

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRRWYLphtkY/?taken-by=juleshough&hl=en

Guess our invite must have gotten lost in the mail.

