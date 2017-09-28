Nina Dobrev Confirms Everyone Is Getting Bangs and a Bob Right Now

Nina Dobrev just debuted her most drastic chop yet. Officially ditching the lob life, the star took to the Flatliners premiere to debut her brand new blunt angled bob and bangs—a huge difference from the shoulder-length messy waves we’re used to seeing the actress wear.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The haircut was created by celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri, who's calling it the "Nob," or the Nina-Bob. "She plays CHLOE a Parisian artist, so we concocted this chic European look for her character," she wrote on Instagram. As for her bangs, she dubbed them "French fringe."

While the angled bob has been trending in Hollywood for some time now—Mila Kunis just revealed her Posh Spice cut, too—Dobrev updated the look with super sleek eyebrow-grazing fringe. It’s a solid mix between Posh Spice and Mia from Pulp Fiction.

And it’s the bob and bangs combo we expect to start popping up everywhere. Jen Atkin even tried out the combo for herself recently.