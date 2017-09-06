Nina Dobrev Had the Raddest ’80s-Themed Party, All Thanks to John Stamos

by: Isabel Jones
September 6, 2017 @ 4:45 PM

Does anyone have more fun than Nina Dobrev? From the looks of her Instagram page, we’re betting no.

The actress is constantly partying, smiling, posing for high-profile editorials, and playing with her adorable puppy, Maverick—aka LIVING THE LIFE.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX0vLCEFKzM/?taken-by=nina

One of us is an actor. The other is a model. Can you guess who is who? #BedroomEyes

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Labor Day weekend, of course, was no exception. The Vampire Diaries alum threw a star-studded '80s aerobics-themed party—aka a beautifully neon medley of mesh and Lycra.

Naturally, Dobrev and her crew made sure the retro shindig was well documented.

“We had an '80s Neon themed party because the 80's were the best years (they're the best because we were all born in them... duh) Well, not Lane or Maverick. But they've been hanging out with us long enough that we've aged them by corruption and association. #LetsGetPhysical,” the 28-year-old captioned the first group photo from the bash.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYmNd8MAiYJ/?taken-by=nina

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYmmeFSgkFq/?taken-by=nina

Adult summer camp 80's edition. Because... why not? #LaborLakeLife

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYo1HP8AYYg/?taken-by=nina

Spread it til you make it. #GettingPhysical 🤸🏻‍♀️🤣 @cheeklane @lesliepowellmusic

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

The crème de la crème, of course, was special guest and '80s icon Uncle Jesse—er, John Stamos.

Not only did the Full House star show up, he sported full '80s regalia, including a decades-old T-shirt bearing an image of his face!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYqoXqlAMxj/?taken-by=nina

Glee’s Chord Overstreet was there, too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYo3sczH-ZI/?taken-by=johnstamos

We refuse to let #summer or #the80s be over! @nina @chordover #laborday

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

These shots have us shook and considering an important existential question: If you have an '80s party and John Stamos doesn’t show up, did you really even have one?

Nina Dobrev knows what’s up.

