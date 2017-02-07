Nikki Reed Ends Nina Dobrev Feud Rumors with a Powerful Instagram Post

Nikki Reed has had it with gossip sites pitting girl against girl, and she's putting the rumors to bed once and for all.

Ever since she entered a relationship with Nina Dobrev's Vampire Diaries co-star and ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder, the world has speculated about the existence of a feud between the two women, something neither actress has commented on until now.

Dobrev and Somerhalder were a couple both on the show and IRL until their split in 2013. The actor then entered a relationship with Reed in 2014, and they got married the next year. Dobrev exited The Vampire Diaries in 2015 as well, leaving the series with two Elena-less seasons before its March 2017 finale.

"For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way. Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about 'friends backstabbing friends', 'cheating exes', or 'cast members exiting shows,'" Reed wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the three (above).

"I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose," she wrote.

"Their passion and endless devotion for a tv show is being taken advantage of, replaced with feelings of anger through divisive techniques, & even worse, their minds are being shaped & molded as their view of themselves, other girls, & what those dynamics should look like are being formed. So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on-set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women."

"Let's use this as an example of how important it is to stop this trend of writing horrible headlines about women, painting us as bitter, angry, insecure, heartbroken, childless, feuding, backstabbing monsters because whether we want to admit it or not, it changes the way all women view themselves," she added.

"Let's shift what we put into the universe starting now, & hopefully we will start to see a shift in the way we treat each other & view ourselves," Reed concluded.

Dobrev also shared a photo with the couple on Instagram, writing, "Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All [love]."

