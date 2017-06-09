Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Go on the Most Adorable Pre-Baby Lunch Date 

There are a lot of adorable couples in Hollywood, but Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder may take the cake. Case in point: Their most recent outing in Venice. The duo went to lunch at celeb favorite Gjelina, and Somerhalder couldn't help but dote on his pregnant wife.

During their afternoon outing, The Vampire Diaries actor was spotted accessorizing his casual all-gray ensemble with Reed's purse, proving that chivarly isn't dead. While we can't help but swoon over Somerhalder's cute gesture, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the glowing mom-to-be.

Reed went for a casual yet chic look their lunch date, showing off her growing baby bump in a navy jumpsuit. She completed the low-key outfit with short boots, a wide-brimmed hat, and dark shades. Clearly, she's got this the whole maternity style thing down pat.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in May with an adorable Instagram post. "To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," Somerhalder wrote in the Instagram caption. "I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter."

We can't wait for their next adorable moment!