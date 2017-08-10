Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Reportedly Welcome Their First Baby

Huge congratulations are in order for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder!

According to E! News, the happy couple welcomed their first child July 25, which means the Twilight and Vampire Diaries alums are now parents.

The outlet reports that Reed gave birth to a baby girl, whom the couple named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

Fans have been watching the superstar couple for months in anticipation of the big baby news. Reed and Somerhalder only announced that they were expecting in May, and the actress was already quite far along in her pregnancy, so fans haven't had to wait very long.

"To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," Somerhalder wrote in an Instagram post that revealed the pregnancy. "I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

"This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast ... because that's what they do, they grow so fast," he wrote. "Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian."

Even though they've been preparing to welcome their baby into the world, the couple has been busy. Reed recently launched Bayou with Love, a sustainable fashion and beauty line, and Somerhalder wrapped up his role on The Vampire Diaries this year.

With talent and drive like that, we think baby Reed/Somerhalder is destined for big things too.

Cheers to the growing family on their new addition!