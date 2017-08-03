Nikki Reed Gushes About Working While Pregnant in a Sweet Instagram Post

by: Jenny Berg
August 3, 2017 @ 7:00 PM

What a time to be alive—and to be Nikki Reed. The singer and actress is recording a dreamy new album, is married to a very dreamy man, and is expecting her first child. In an Instagram post she shared on Thursday, Reed gushed over the experience of putting together her new project while carrying a little one.

"Last day before mixing begins," Reed wrote to caption a sepia-tone video. "Writing and recording this entire album with this baby in my belly has been the most beautiful experience. One thing I know for sure, this child is going to love music."

With her hair in loose tendrils and a flowing, summery dress, Reed looked like a tranquil earth mama as she cradled her belly in the video. In the background, a sample of her ethereal new track played.

She also posted a snap of herself from an apparent photo shoot in an artist's studio, looking angelic and contemplative in a white dress. We're not quite sure what's going on here, but we're digging this artsy side of Reed.

In her studio. Forty years of sculpting and glazing all done right here. 📷 @iansomerhalder

A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on

From the moment she announced her pregnancy back in May, the actress has been open about the strong connection she feels with her not-yet-born child. "Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?," she wrote back then.

Dad-to-be Somerhalder is also feeling the family fuzzies. Just today, the actor posted a throwback photo of himself and his wife having a "3 AM cuddle" on the Georgia set of The Vampire Diaries.

These two are going to make the best parents.

