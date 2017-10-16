Nikki Reed Does Acroyoga in a Sports Bra and Shorts Two Months After Giving Birth

Nikki Reed gave birth to her first daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, less than three months ago, and the new mom is showing off her insane strength on Instagram. Reed took to social media on Sunday to share a video of herself doing acroyoga with her hot brother, Nathan Reed, in nothing but a sports bra and shorts.

The insanely strong, fit mom showed off her flexibility while balancing in the air on top of her bro’s legs, even flipping upside down and managing not to fall on her face. “Namaste in the air with my partner in crime, Acro-teaching, adventure-loving best buddy for life,” she wrote in the caption. Aww.

Namaste in the air with my partner in crime, Acro-teaching, adventure-loving best buddy for life @nathanaugustreed A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

With one quick look at her brother Nathan’s Instagram, it’s clear this isn’t their only adventure. He posted a photo back on Sept. 28 showing Nikki and her husband Ian Somerhalder going for an early morning bike ride.

“Just weeks after giving birth to her gorgeous baby girl, Nik wakes up today and suggests we all go mountain biking before work. In that moment, Ian and I exchange looks of admiration—he knows how lucky he is to have found her. They’re perfect together,” Nathan wrote.

Swoon.