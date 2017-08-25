Nikki Reed's Post-Baby Abs Are #Goals

BY: Faith Cummings
August 25, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Less than a month after giving birth to daughter, BodhiNikki Reed is already back on the fitness train.

Her workout of choice? Acro-yoga, as demonstrated in a new post on Instagram. In the inspiring snap, the new mom flaunts her ripped abs in a sweat-breaking pose with her brother. And her tummy isn't the only muscle she has tightened during the weeks following postpartum. Wearing only a sports bra and tiny shorts, Reed's arms and legs look impeccably strong, which proves that she's basically superhuman, right?

"Hey brother stay away from my uterus." Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum 😂 Also 📷cred...our Mom. She still thinks everything we do is super cool. Thanks mom. Ps This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch. Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :). Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can't wait to get back into some serious moves with you❤️💪🏻 #Repost @nathanaugustreed ・・・ More stretches and rejuvenating postures. #Teamwork. This time with my beautiful, loving, caring sister who is now a proud mother of a gorgeous little girl. This easy pose stretches her hips, triceps and even her abdomen, which are of course still in repair mode. Of all the postures, there were a few that really felt amazing for her. This was one of them. Can you believe how amazing she looks? I swear she's already in proper shape to join me for the San Diego Triathalon next month...

"Hey brother stay away from my uterus,'" the Twilight actress captioned the photo. "Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum. Also cred...our Mom. She still thinks everything we do is super cool." Clearly, the love for fitness runs in the family.

Reed continued: "This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch. Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :). Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can't wait to get back into some serious moves with you."

Thanks for the end-of-summer fitspo, Nikki!

