Nike Is About to Release a Sneaker Inspired by Cinderella's Glass Slipper

Don't see yourself as the target audience for fairytale-inspired clothing? We found a new shoe that even a wicked stepmother would love.
Nike just dropped a brand new sneaker inspired by Cinderella's iconic footwear, and to say it's fit for a modern-day princess is an understatement. The limited-edition shoe is named, aptly enough, "Glass Slipper" Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX and incorporates turquoise and rose-colored sequins to create a shimmering effect.
VIDEO: Disney's Coco Official U.S. Teaser Trailer
While the sneaker isn't officially Disney-approved, the similarities between the classic Mickey Mouse company movie and the shoe branding are undeniable.
If you're dying to get your hands on a pair though, you'll have to wait. The "Glass Slippers" will be released on July 1 at 10 a.m. EST for $200.
