Nike's New Jordans Are the Coolest Thing You'll See All Day

Nike's new Jordans are finally here, and the 2018 collection includes three styles that'll get you in the mood for spring. First up on the roster, the Air Jordan 1 SOH—that's short for Season of Her ($160; nike.com). It's pretty much a combination of the biggest fashion trends wrapped up into a cool sneaker. Zoom in on the picture above, and you'll see a mixture of satin and suede fabrics that add a luxurious vibe to the new kicks.

Sneakerheads are also going to go crazy over the Air Jordan I Hi Zips, which will be available on March 8 for $150. It's the 2018 version of the classic shoes, and you won't find any shoelaces here. Instead, Nike swapped out the strings for an unexpected zipper, which increases the cool factor.

And Nike isn't finished with the glamorous flair of suede. You'll find the chic material on the Air Jordan XII Vachetta Tans as well. Take a closer look, and you'll spot flashy gold hardware on the sporty sneakers, too.

Sadly, those $190 sneakers won't drop until March 23. But we're grabbing a pair of the Air Jordan 1 SOH in our size right now.