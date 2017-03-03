Nike Just Launched the 1X - 3X Workout Line of Your Dreams

Working out always feels a little better when you're wearing something you love ... amirite?! Now, Nike is making sure every woman can rock a cute outfit when she sweats it out, thanks to its new workout line that includes sizes 1X-3X.
The brand, which had previously only gone up to XL, will also include bra sizes up to 38 E. Even better, it features a full range of athletic wear, including geometric print tights, strappy training tanks with exposed backs, graphic T-shirts, printed running shorts, and more.
"Nike's product range will continue to expand to ensure there is a perfect fit for every athlete," Nike said in a press release, according to Buzzfeed.
"Nike recognizes that women are stronger, bolder and more outspoken than ever," the press release continued. "In today's world, sport is no longer something that she does, it's who she is. The days where we have to add 'female' before 'athlete' are over. She is an athlete, period. And having helped fuel this cultural shift, we celebrate these athletes' diversity, from ethnicity to body shape."
To take the campaign to the next level, Nike brought on influencers Danielle Vanier and Grace Victory to star in it, with both ladies announcing the news of the line—and their shoot with the brand—on their Instagram accounts this week.
Ladies, @nikewomen now have a plus size range! I'm beyond proud to have been chosen to collaborate with such a huge brand. Major props to @nike for working with plus size influencers • http://liketk.it/2qzoY @liketoknow.it #liketkit Outfit details & more pics over on www.Daniellevanier.co.uk - 📷 by @jkgphotography #NikeWoman #nike #plussize #workout #fblogger
So excited to share with you @nikewomen new lifestyle range, that is inclusive to plus sizes - going up to a size 3XL. Check out graciefrancesca.com for a full run down of my outfit (including these SICK trainers). In the post I also chat about "how to tell when you need time off" 👌🏽 Don't forget to sign up to @liketoknow.it so that whenever you like my Instagram photos, you receive emails with a direct link to all the times shown. It's a good idea if you're interested in where I shop for everything from dresses to footwear 💕😉 http://liketk.it/2qx3i #liketkit #nikewomen #ad
