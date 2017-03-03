Nike Just Launched the 1X - 3X Workout Line of Your Dreams

nikewomen/instagram
March 2, 2017 @ 7:15 PM
BY: Brandi Fowler

Working out always feels a little better when you're wearing something you love ... amirite?! Now, Nike is making sure every woman can rock a cute outfit when she sweats it out, thanks to its new workout line that includes sizes 1X-3X.

The brand, which had previously only gone up to XL, will also include bra sizes up to 38 E. Even better, it features a full range of athletic wear, including geometric print tights, strappy training tanks with exposed backs, graphic T-shirts, printed running shorts, and more.

"Nike's product range will continue to expand to ensure there is a perfect fit for every athlete," Nike said in a press release, according to Buzzfeed.

"Nike recognizes that women are stronger, bolder and more outspoken than ever," the press release continued. "In today's world, sport is no longer something that she does, it's who she is. The days where we have to add 'female' before 'athlete' are over. She is an athlete, period. And having helped fuel this cultural shift, we celebrate these athletes' diversity, from ethnicity to body shape."

To take the campaign to the next level, Nike brought on influencers Danielle Vanier and Grace Victory to star in it, with both ladies announcing the news of the line—and their shoot with the brand—on their Instagram accounts this week.

Take a peek at some of our favorite looks from the line!

NIKE POWER EPIC LUX

Nike available at Nike | $120

NIKE ELASTIKA GRAPHIC

Nike available at Nike | $50

NIKE PRO HYPERWARM

Nike available at Nike | $52

NIKE ZONAL COOLING RELAY

Nike available at Nike | $55

NIKE SPORTSWEAR MODERN

Nike available at Nike | $80

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

