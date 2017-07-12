Nike Just Released a New Sports Bra That Uses Tech from Its Shoes

X
Shop This Post
by: Alexandra Whittaker
July 12, 2017 @ 3:45 PM

Sports bras can be just as essential as sneakers for women when it comes to working out and that's exactly why Nike is using the technology from one to help the other.

Nike's new Fe/Nom bra is the lightest bra Nike has available, and it uses Nike's Flyknit shoe tech in a whole new way. What exactly is Flyknit, you might ask? It's precisely what makes Nike shoes so breathable.

Courtesy of Nike

The material uses knit structures instead of wires, pads, or elastics to be supportive while being flexible. According to a press release from Nike, this results in a significant reduction in both materials and seams.

The Fe/Nom bra has only two panels and a binding (compared to a high-support Nike bra which can have up to 41 pieces and 22 seams). It's also 30 percent lighter than any other Nike bra.

“If you think of the components, they’re the major points of irritation,” said Nicole Rendone, senior bra innovation designer at Nike to WWD. “Bonded-on components and elastic bands are common sources of irritation. Our bands are really thin.”

VIDEO: Nike Is Going to Start Selling Directly Through Amazon’s Website

brightcove-video:5480122012001

Flyknit also has another bonus: It's environmentally friendly.

“Knitting is very sustainable and produces minimal waste,” Rendone said. “When you knit, it’s not like you’re cutting away fabric and throwing pieces away.”

RELATED: Nike Is About to Release a Sneaker Inspired by Cinderella’s Glass Slipper

If you want to get your hands on a Fe/Nom bra right now, you'll have to act fast. The bra launches Wednesday and is available exclusively on the Nike+ app for 48 hours.

If you miss the window though, don't worry too much: The bra will be available on nike.com after the two days expire.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. Now, anyone who has a bigger bust like I do probably has had the trouble of trying to find a supportive sports bra. Sometimes I have to double two sports bras together in order to have enough support to run on the treadmill. Well, I found a sports bra that really, really works. It's from Chantel. It looks like a regular bra so you don't get that weird shape in the front, the fabric is super strong and durable so you can wash it and it won't let up. It's made of micro fiber so it absorbs moisture, so you are never a sweaty mess

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top