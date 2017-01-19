Further Proof That Nicole Richie Mixes Prints Better Than Anyone You Know

Nicole Richie has schooled us once again on how to pair unexpected patterns and create a completely seamless look.

Richie stepped out on Wednesday, making an appearance at the NBC Universal Winter Press event in Pasadena, Calif., wearing a look only she could pull off: sleek wide-leg pants featuring a mandala-inspired pattern, paired with a sheer, metallic-patterned blouse, and a skinny gold scarf from her fashion line, House of Harlow 1960 ($48; revolve.com). She finished off the look with multiple dangling earrings and black, pointed-toe heels.

The mom-of-two sported bronze eye makeup and a nude lip, and piled her hair up in a messy bun. Effortless elegance at its finest.

Richie walked the red carpet at the press event, representing her new show, Great News, about a mother who lands an internship at a local news station that also happens to be her daughter's workplace.

Catch Richie in the new comedy series, executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, on April 25, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, where we're sure she'll be wearing plenty of amazing outfits like this one.