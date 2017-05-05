Nicole Richie Killed It on Lip Sync Battle and Joel Madden Couldn’t Be More Proud

There’s no limit to how far Nicole Richie will go for Lip Sync Battle domination. The actress faced off against her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins on Thursday night’s battle, and Richie went there with her performance, wearing a “topless” muscle shirt to channel Marky Mark for a rendition of “Good Vibrations.”

The mom-of-two even got Chrissy Teigen in on the fun, grinding against her during her performance. Richie also put on a shirt and went to town on Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” for her other performance of the night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTpzjuvB14v/?taken-by=nicolerichie Happy #humpday! More on this tomorrow... A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on May 3, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

While we can’t help but LOL at Richie’s all-out performances, the star has an even bigger fan in her loving husband, Joel Madden. The singer posted a photo of his wife getting down on the dance floor, writing, “Mom’s got moves.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTs00_cBYXR/ Moms gots moves 💃🏻 A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on May 4, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Watch Richie face off against Higgins in the video at top, and catch a special episode of Lip Sync Battle on MTV on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, where Zendaya will face off against her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.