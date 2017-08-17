Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Are the Cutest Sports Fans in Matching Caps

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie have been the epitome of couple goals since before the iPhone. And the collective social media presence of the parents (to Harlow, 9, and Sparrow, 7) makes it clear that it's not about to change anytime soon.

On Thursday, Madden posted a selfie of himself and his wife of nearly seven years smiling sweetly in matching L.A. Dodgers baseball caps while sitting near the field in Dodger Stadium. “Home Game ⚾️ ,” the Good Charlotte singer captioned the photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX4odKOBBH1/?taken-by=joelmadden Home Game ⚾️🇺🇸 A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

While a Joel-Nicole selfie isn’t a rare find in Madden’s Instagram feed, happening upon one always brightens our day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWYG8GHh8s1/?taken-by=joelmadden Summer vacation back home ❤️🇺🇸 A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

These two are the real deal.

If you’re still reeling from news of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s separation (and who isn’t?!), consider Joel’s Instagram your happy place.