Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Are the Cutest Sports Fans in Matching Caps

by: Isabel Jones
August 17, 2017

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie have been the epitome of couple goals since before the iPhone. And the collective social media presence of the parents (to Harlow, 9, and Sparrow, 7) makes it clear that it's not about to change anytime soon.

On Thursday, Madden posted a selfie of himself and his wife of nearly seven years smiling sweetly in matching L.A. Dodgers baseball caps while sitting near the field in Dodger Stadium. “Home Game ⚾️:flag_us:,” the Good Charlotte singer captioned the photo.

Home Game ⚾️🇺🇸

A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on

While a Joel-Nicole selfie isn’t a rare find in Madden’s Instagram feed, happening upon one always brightens our day.

Summer vacation back home ❤️🇺🇸

A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on

These two are the real deal.

I'm just an old fashioned gal living in a modern world @joelmadden

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

RELATED: 14 Ways Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Made Us Believe in Love Again

If you’re still reeling from news of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s separation (and who isn’t?!), consider Joel’s Instagram your happy place.

