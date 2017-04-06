Nicole Richie and Jimmy Fallon's Model-Off Is Simply Too Fabulous

Nicole Richie has remarkably evolved since her days on the Simple Life with Paris Hilton but based on her recent Tonight Show appearance, the fashion star could be going down yet another career path: modeling.

On Wednesday, the actress faced off against host Jimmy Fallon in a model showdown and both parties were seriously impressive.

Richie, who stars on the upcoming NBC comedy Great News, opened up to the late night emcee about life with her two kids. She shared that she had gone on the host's new ride "Race Through New York" at the Universal Orlando Resort not one, but two times with husband Joel Madden and their kids, Harlow and Sparrow.

Chuckling, the radiant star elaborated on getting older, saying "I'm 35 now. I've got a little headache."

Hearing this, an audience member echoed all of our thoughts when he shouted, "You're gorgeous!" and a model-off between the pair quickly ensued.

"Who's gorgeous?" Richie exclaimed as Fallon hilariously gestured towards himself. The two then began to pout and strut as the audience went wild. In an artistic interpretation, the host smeared blue paint over his suit jacket and face.

While no official winner was announced, the mom of two took to Twitter to share a fabulous shot of her slaying in her sheer, full-length black dress, captioned, "2 supermodels talking all things @nbcgreatnews."

Watch Nicki and Jimmy strut it out in the video above.