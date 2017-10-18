Nicole Kidman Has Super Cropped Platinum Blonde Hair

We’re used to seeing Nicole Kidman bring the glam wherever she goes, but the Oscar-winner’s latest role is quite the departure from her typical red carpet reign.

On Tuesday, Kidman, 50, was spotted on the set of Boy Erased, a film based on Garrard Conley's memoir, which tells his experience of being pressured to undergo "gay conversion therapy" by his parents. The Big Little Lies star plays the role of Conley's mother (Lucas Hedges portrays the author) while Russell Crowe takes on the role of the father, a soon-to-be-ordained Baptist minister.

Kidman appeared on set in Atlanta this week looking decidedly un-Nicole Kidman-like. The actress wore a long white lace maxidress with black butterfly embellishments, on top of which she wore a purple tee reading the movie’s title “Boy Erased.” On her feet, she donned white espadrille flats with black bows, but the true shock of her new look sat atop her head: a cropped Golden Girls-esque white-blonde 'do!

Patriot Pics/BACKGRID

We’re assuming the hairstyle is a wig and Kidman’s long golden locks are still in it for the long haul. Nevertheless, it’s shocking to see the actress looking so unlike herself.

To be honest, the style doesn’t look half bad on her. If anyone could pull off the '80s-esque 'do, it’s Nicole.