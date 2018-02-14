Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's 25-Year-Old Daughter Is Breaking Into the Fashion Industry

Although it’s rare that either Nicole Kidman or Tom Cruise will make public reference to them, the famous exes do share two adult children.

Before Suri, Sunday, and Faith, there was Isabella and Connor.

Now in their 20s, Isabella is 25 and Connor is 23, the first of the Cruise and Kidman children stay relatively under the radar—considering the fame of their superstar parents, that is).

Connor Cruise is a DJ and sometime actor—he had a small role in both Red Dawn (2012) and Seven Pounds (2008). Isabella, however, has chosen a different path, one that her stylish parents can surely get behind: fashion.

Isabella (who goes by Bella Kidman Cruise) recently launched a graphic T-shirt line called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise). According to Cruise’s website, her designs are hand-drawn and inspired by “friends, fashion, and music.”

“It has been a life-long dream of Bella’s to put her art onto clothing; her brand new T-shirt collection is the first glimpse in the realization of this dream, with many more to come in the near future,” the site continues.

During a Calvin Klein Show on Tuesday, Bella’s Oscar-winning mother commended her daughter for following her passion. Kidman called the collection “very exciting” and told Entertainment Tonight that while she herself doesn’t have a fashion line of her own, the actress thinks a love of style definitely runs in the family.

"I think it's such a great way to express [yourself] and Bella is a beautiful drawer as well. She's always been able to draw," Kidman gushed.

Although it’s rumored that Nicole and her eldest children are estranged, the Big Little Lies star is quick to profess her love for the pair (both of whom Tom and Nicole adopted).

Ahead of Lion 's 2016 release (in which Kidman plays an adoptive mom who supports her son as he searches for his birth parents), the actress described the film as a “love letter” to her oldest children, both of whom were adopted.

“[My character] Sue is deeply maternal and full of unconditional love, which is beautiful,” she shared in an interview. “That’s why I wanted to do it. I relate to that. I feel that for my own children who are adopted. It’s not about anything else other than ‘I wanted you.’ It’s that deep and personal, and whatever your journey is, I’m here to love and support you. That’s what I connected to.”

We're eager to see where Bella's fashion career takes her.

Kidman and Cruise married in 1990 and divorced 11 years later in 2001. They adopted Bella in 1993 and Connor in 1995. Following the split, Cruise married (and then divorced) Katie Holmes, with whom he shares an 11-year-old daughter, Suri. Nicole married country crooner Keith Urban in 2006—the duo has two daughters together: Sunday, 9, and Faith, 7.