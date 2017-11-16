Listen Up for Nicole Kidman's Voice Next Time You Hear This Keith Urban Song

Faith Cummings
Nov 16, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Remember when Nicole Kidman lent her vocals to the Academy Award-winning film Moulin Rouge? Well, the actress is back at it again.

But this time, it's in total support of husband Keith Urban. The Big Little Lies star revealed that she actually provided some vocals for the country crooner's newest song "Female." "I do a little bit," she coyly stated in an interview with Extra. And she can't get enough of the tune's empowering lyrics, confessing "it makes me cry."

She added that Urban "loved the song...He kind of pushed everything aside and recorded it."

On Wednesday, "Female" songwriter Shane McAnally spoke out about the song's meaning after fans questioned its intentions.

"We're listing off what women have meant to us," he told the Los Angeles Times. "It really was just trying to cover the gamut of the good and the bad. The scarlet letter thing really is the part of the lyric that hit me the hardest in that list because that's what's going on with women being condemned when all these allegations come out. You're getting the eye roll when it comes up, people are like, 'How many people are going to come out?' And I'm like, 'Well, as many people as it happened to, I hope.'"

And as for the one question on all of our minds right now: what's going on with Big Little Lies Season 2? "It's a group of us trying our hardest to get it and we're really close," Kidman added.

Noted!

