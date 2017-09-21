Nicole Kidman's Sheer Bustier-Style Gown Deserves an Award of Its Own

by: Isabel Jones
September 21, 2017 @ 2:15 PM

Nicole Kidman’s Sunday night Emmy win is truly the gift that keeps giving. In addition to adding a new triumph to her long list of career feats, the Big Little Lies actress is shining a light on victims of domestic abuse.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner ventured to the Bay Area for “Big Little Night”—an event honoring Kidman’s Emmy win and her success in drawing attention to domestic abuse, sponsored by San Francisco nonprofit Futures Without Violence.

Of course, it’s not enough for Nicole to simply shine personally and professionally; the red carpet icon also brought her all fashion-wise.

The 50-year-old mother of two rolled up to the event in one of her most daring looks yet: a strapless Ulyana Sergeenko column gown with a sheer bustier-style lace bodice.

Kidman parted her platinum blonde shag down the middle, the tips of her wavy layers just grazing her collarbone. She paired the statement-making gown with a set of simple black sandals and a romantic red mani-pedi.

Drew Altizer/WENN.com

That’s some Practical Magic if we’ve ever seen it.

 

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith. Who I asked to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So, this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf And to look at it and go, every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this. I got something! [LAUGH]

