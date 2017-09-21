Nicole Kidman's Sheer Bustier-Style Gown Deserves an Award of Its Own

Nicole Kidman’s Sunday night Emmy win is truly the gift that keeps giving. In addition to adding a new triumph to her long list of career feats, the Big Little Lies actress is shining a light on victims of domestic abuse.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner ventured to the Bay Area for “Big Little Night”—an event honoring Kidman’s Emmy win and her success in drawing attention to domestic abuse, sponsored by San Francisco nonprofit Futures Without Violence.

Of course, it’s not enough for Nicole to simply shine personally and professionally; the red carpet icon also brought her all fashion-wise.

The 50-year-old mother of two rolled up to the event in one of her most daring looks yet: a strapless Ulyana Sergeenko column gown with a sheer bustier-style lace bodice.

Kidman parted her platinum blonde shag down the middle, the tips of her wavy layers just grazing her collarbone. She paired the statement-making gown with a set of simple black sandals and a romantic red mani-pedi.

Drew Altizer/WENN.com

That’s some Practical Magic if we’ve ever seen it.