Leave It to Nicole Kidman to Make a Rash Guard Look Chic

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban kicked off their holiday vacation a few days early.

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband of 10 years hit the beach down under on Tuesday. Accompanied by their two daughters, 8-year-old Sunday Rose and 5-year-old Faith Margaret, Kidman and the country crooner soaked up some serious rays in sunny Sydney, Australia.

After suffering a slight embarrassment last week when she was presented with photos from her early ‘80s modeling days, the Aussie stepped out looking glamorous as ever. Clad in a floral bikini and a blue-and-white striped rash guard, Kidman spent her beachside trip wading through the water and lounging in the sand with her family—showing off her sculpted gams in the process, of course.

Backgrid

We must say, Kidman (whose 50th birthday is coming up next summer), looked incredibly chic in her swimwear. “Chic” is not a term we typically associate with rash guards, but the actress is really making a case for the item.

RELATED: Switch Up Your Swimwear Wardrobe with These Fanciful Rash Guards

VIDEO: At the Cover Shoot With Nicole Kidman



We’re calling it now: summer 2017—the season of the rash guard.