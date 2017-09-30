Nicole Kidman Pens Powerful Letter on Domestic Violence

September 30, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
When Nicole Kidman won her first-ever Emmy Award a few weeks ago, she used her time on stage to shine a light on domestic violence, which she referred to as a "complicated, insidious disease." Now, she's continuing to raise awareness for the cause, writing a powerful open letter encouraging women to support and celebrate each other.
The 50-year-old actress won her Emmy for her role in Big Little Lies, playing a character whose husband, portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård, is abusive. Kidman has used this platform to raise awareness about domestic violence, including writing an open letter on the subject for Porter Magazine's winter issue.
In her essay, Kidman explained that she wants to lend her voice to women who have experienced domestic violence. Here's what she wrote:
"It never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl," Kidman wrote. "The idea that women and men are equal is part of my DNA. I was raised by a strong feminist mother and a fully supportive father."
"My feminist roots have also led me to U.N. Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador," she continued. "It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever."
"More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other," Kidman explained. "I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion."
During this year's Women in Film Crystal & Lucy awards, some of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood gather to honor women in the entertainment industry. But before the award ceremony got underway, Nicole Kidman spoke on the red carpet about some of the injustices that come with being a woman in Hollywood. Obviously we need to create more opportunities. It's not an even playing field. We question our night sense of confidence. Kedlin's critique of the industry was echoed by other major Hollywood players in attendance. Women in Film is a vital organization. It's a place that says, Hollywood is for you, even though Hollywood What says to us, We're really not for you. I hope one day it won't need to exist anymore because it'll be an even playing field. Back in 2013, the New York Film Academy took on this very topic, gender inequality in Hollywood. The telling results were published in this infographic, which said, among other things, 30% of speaking characters in film are women. Only 10% of movies feature a balanced cast of men and women. And a third of female speaking characters are shown in revealing attire. Yet another study on women in entertainment found that in 2014, 93% of films had no female directors. But despite the troubling stats, one could argue 2015 has been a great year for women in film. Want to get through this? Go. Along with being one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year, Mad Max Fury Road is also being hailed as one of the best female-driven action movies ever. You gonna cry? I'm not gonna cry. You're crying now! I'm not! In comedy, Melissa McCarty's Spy and Anna Kendrick's Pitch Perfect 2, are two more global releases this year that star women and have done very well at the box office. Kidman was presented with a Crystal Award during the Women in Film awards show. The Crystal Award is given to those who have helped expand the role of women within the entertainment industry.