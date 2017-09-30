Nicole Kidman Pens Powerful Letter on Domestic Violence

When Nicole Kidman won her first-ever Emmy Award a few weeks ago, she used her time on stage to shine a light on domestic violence, which she referred to as a "complicated, insidious disease." Now, she's continuing to raise awareness for the cause, writing a powerful open letter encouraging women to support and celebrate each other.

The 50-year-old actress won her Emmy for her role in Big Little Lies, playing a character whose husband, portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård, is abusive. Kidman has used this platform to raise awareness about domestic violence, including writing an open letter on the subject for Porter Magazine's winter issue.

In her essay, Kidman explained that she wants to lend her voice to women who have experienced domestic violence. Here's what she wrote:

"It never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl," Kidman wrote. "The idea that women and men are equal is part of my DNA. I was raised by a strong feminist mother and a fully supportive father."

"My feminist roots have also led me to U.N. Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador," she continued. "It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever."

"More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other," Kidman explained. "I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion."

Such inspiring sentiments from an inspiring woman.