What Do Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington Have in Common?

Aside from being insanely talented, both stars are currently keeping their makeup bags well-stocked with the latest and greatest from Neutrogena. Today, the brand announced that Nicole Kidman is their newest global ambassador, joining the elite ranks of Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, and the aforementioned Kerry Washington. It's a natural fit, considering that Kidman has always put a major focus on the health of her skin. "I grew up in Australia where sun protection is my everything—my mom taught me to protect my skin from the sun from the time I was a little girl," the star says in a statement. "The reality is, we all know choosing the right anti-aging product is trial and error, but at this point in my life, I am looking for something that simply works. That's why I' am really excited to join this passionate and dedicated team."

Kidman has just finished filming her first ad campaign for Neutrogena, which airs during the Oscars. She's also nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Lion, so February 26 is already shaping up to be a pretty big night for the star.