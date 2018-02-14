Meryl Streep Joined Big Little Lies Season 2 with a Specific Purpose in Mind

As we anxiously await Big Little Lies's return to HBO in 2019, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern cannot stop fangirling over the addition of their newest co-star, Meryl Streep–and for very good reason.

While it was previously reported that Kidman, who is friends with the three-time Oscar winner, approached Streep to take on the role of Perry’s mother, Mary Louise Wright, in the series’s second season, the Lion actress is now giving us reason to believe that Streep’s decision was ultimately swayed by her desire to support fellow women in the industry.

"Reese and I were just [thinking], 'She would be so amazing in the role!'" Kidman exclusively explained to ET alongside Dern at Calvin Klein’s NYFW show on Tuesday night. "It was written for her and we wanted her."

However, the cast didn't think Streep would take the part. “We didn't think we'd get her,” Kidman said. But alas, the 68-year-old didn't need much convincing. "It really is her standing up and going, 'I support you as women, and I believe in you, “ Kidman gushed. “I think that's a big statement from her.”

She continued: “We're determined to give her an extraordinary experience. She's had a lot of experiences so we just want to make it fun for her and vibrant and exciting."

Dern echoed Kidman's enthusiasm for the iconic actress, saying: "It's amazing! When I tell anyone in my life that Meryl Streep is joining us, it's incredible!"

Early last month, it was first announced that Streep—whose character bears her real name—would be joining the star-studded cast’s return to Monterey, California.

“She deeply loved her son … as much as any mother can love her son,” Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty teased about Streep’s role during an interview with The Telegraph. “She had a slightly fraught relationship with her daughter-in-law, so it’s a very complicated, difficult time.” We're staying tuned!