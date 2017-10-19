Nicole Kidman Can't Stop Dancing to Keith Urban's New Music

Keith Urban's biggest supporter, wife, Nicole Kidman, has some exciting news for fans of the country superstar.

While the "Somebody Like You" chart-topper wowed with hits, like "The Fighter" and "Blue Ain't Your Color" just last year, fans are already anxiously awaiting new material from the Aussie crooner. And the Big Little Lies actress, who got a preview of his unreleased music, revealed a few singles will make us want to hit the dance floor.

"I'm dancing around the living room to it already," the Academy Award winner teased while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday's CMT Artists of the Year event.

And while Kidman stayed mum about when we can expect Urban's upcoming album to launch, she did heap on the praise for her husband's musical aptitude. "It is really fascinating," the smitten star gushed about witnessing the musician's creative process as he reworked his tunes since the beginning of this year. "He is such a maestro."

While Urban didn't debut any new tracks at Wednesday's event, he did ensure there wasn't a dry eye in the room as he paired up with Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town to pay homage to the victims of this year's natural disasters and shootings with a moving cover of the late Tom Petty's "Won't Back Down."

We can't wait to see what else he has in store for us!