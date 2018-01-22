Nicole Kidman Does Not See an Onscreen Collaboration with Keith Urban Happening

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of Hollywood's brightest star couples—they step out at award shows together, they give supportive shoutouts, and they look so darn cute with each other. But even though Kidman's has been featured in Urban's music, don't expect Urban to show up on screen with Kidman anytime soon.

Much to our dismay, a Kidman-Urban project doesn't seem to be in the cards right now, judging from what Kidman said in response to a question about a possible Urban cameo on Big Little Lies.

Christopher Polk/Getty

"You’d have to ask him. He’s out there, he’s my biggest supporter. I’m so fortunate to have such an incredible partner in life," she said in the press room at the SAG Awards. "Any chance I can I will acknowledge what he does because he really is so kind and I don’t think that having a cameo on one of my projects would interest him, to be honest. I sleep with him!"

While that insight might be crushing to some fans of the couple who want to see them take things to the TV screen, Kidman made sure to acknowledge Urban and their two daughters during her SAG Awards acceptance speech after she took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Had the Flu at the SAG Awards but We Never Would Have Noticed

“And to my family, I am nothing without you. What a blessing,” she said. “Thank you to all the actors that gave me the chance to say this.”

We might be out of luck with a cameo, but at least we have their sweet award show moments.