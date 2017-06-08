Keith Urban’s CMT Music Awards Acceptance Speech Made Nicole Kidman Blush

Though Nicole Kidman can walk the red carpet in fashion-forward ensembles and answer burning interview questions with complete ease, it’s hubby of more than 10 years, Keith Urban, that sometimes makes the Aussie actress squirm.

At Wednesday night’s 2017 CMT Music Awards, Kidman, who confidently wore a smoldering Off-White black dress with lace cut-outs, was visibly embarrassed when Keith Urban gave her a sweet shoutout during his acceptance speech for Male Video of the Year, “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

"I want to say a massive thank you to my wife, Nicole Mary, because you have no idea how much of what I do she's involved in every little piece of it," he said. "And especially for the videos and helping me."

At this point, Kidman kept her cool, gazing lovingly at her husband with her cheeks a little flushed. But, who knows, maybe it was just her makeup?

"She hates me saying this, but I want to say it because she helps me so much make these videos what they are,” Urban gushed.

OK. Now, we are certain that this last statement must have tipped the mom of two’s reaction into a full-on school girl blush.

Urban also called out the pair’s two daughters, Sunday and Faith: “To our little girls at home, Sunny and Fifi, we’re going to bring you next time for sure!”

Well, there you have it, the best husband and dad of the year award goes to … Keith Urban!