Nicole Kidman Is Now on Instagram and Her First Post Is a Winner

Nicole Kidman is one of the most famous actresses in the world but, until recently, she hasn't been on Instagram. And by "recently," we mean Monday.

Instagram confirmed with InStyle that Kidman joined the popular social media platform after the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and she's already making great use of it with an inaugural post about the Time's Up movement that swept the awards show (and the red carpet).

In her first post ever, Kidman didn't mince words.

"About last night......shut the place down!!!" she wrote. "I am so proud of my Big Little Lies family and to have stood with my sisters on such a special night. #TimesUp."

In the photo, Kidman hoisted up the Golden Globe she won in a celebratory manner as chairs were stacked behind her in a fun behind-the-scenes moment.

Fans who are hoping to see more of Kidman on social media likely won't be disappointed since she already followed her first post soon after with a Big Little Lies cast photo with the caption, "My sisters."

My sisters ❤️ A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Jan 8, 2018 at 10:32am PST

Here's to hoping that the New Year brings more Nicole Kidman Instas.