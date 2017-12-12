Nicole Kidman Has a Brown Bob on Set and She's Virtually Unrecognizable

As we catalog the year in review, you might notice that Nicole Kidman is having a pretty remarkable 2017.

From The Beguiled to Big Little Lies, what wasn’t the seasoned Aussie in this year? In addition to her six projects released in 2017, Kidman’s been hard at work on four films set to release in 2018. It’s also worth noting that the year also held an important personal milestone for the actress: her 50th birthday!

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

As we weave our way into the new year, Kidman’s been hard at work on the set of Destroyer, a crime drama following a detective who seeks out those she once worked with on an undercover assignment.

Kidman was on set in Los Angeles yesterday, and the photos have us doing a serious double-take. Clad in a leather jacket and blue jeans, wearing a mom-style flared light brown bob, zero glam-factor to be seen, the Oscar winner looks nothing like herself.

BACKGRID

Is that really you, Nicole?

We can already tell this is going to be one badass performance.