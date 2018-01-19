Nicole Kidman Broke Her Own Style Tradition in a Long Emerald See-Through Dress

If you scanned through the outfits in Nicole Kidman's red carpet repertoire, most of them probably look something like this: black or nude fabric, slightly (if not fully) sheer, with embellished details, and simple jewelry. It's a tried and true style—and a classic one—but it's also a staple that Kidman's not afraid of leaving by the wayside, as she demonstrated with her latest ensemble.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Kidman swapped out neutral tones for a daring emerald lace at the Casting Society Of America's 33rd Annual Artios Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday night, and this Erdem Spring 2018 dress had it all.

A punchy evergreen color? Check. Semi-sheer fabric that left little to the imagination? Check. Long sleeves, shimmery buttons, a high collar, and a frilled lace peplum? Check all of those too.

She wore the long-trained gown with simple hair and makeup, letting the dress do all the talking.

Kevin Winter/Getty

It's only fitting that Kidman wore such a distinctive look to commemorate the evening. The Artios Awards specifically recognize casting agents for their achievements, so there was much to celebrate.

Kidman has recently appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet, where she wore black as part of the Time's Up movement and took home the award for best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for Big Little Lies. Now that Hollywood awards season is in full swing, it's likely that Kidman will continue to make red carpet appearances (while winning recognition for her performances), and if her outfits are as statement-making, we've got a lot to look forward to.