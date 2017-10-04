Pregnant Nicky Hilton Wears the Most Fabulous Pink Duster Coat in N.Y.C.

Nicky Hilton is on a maternity style roll. Last week, the heiress and mom-to-be stepped out in a chic Parisian-inspired look, and today she wore yet another on-point ensemble while running on errands in New York City.

Hilton hit the streets of Manhattan in a pair of light-wash maternity jeans and a white T-shirt. While those two pieces paired together aren't especially wow-worthy, her millennial pink duster coat definitely is. Her gorgeous topper turned what would have been an ordinary outfit into something extraordinary. She paired the statement coat with matching pink pointed-toe heels and a coordinating Chanel handbag.

The fashion designer and socialite finished accessorizing the look with a bold ring, simple bracelet, and sunglasses, styling her blonde hair in loose waves.

Nicky, 33, and her husband, James Rothschild, who are already parents to daughter Lily Grace Victoria, 1, announced that they are expecting their second child in July.