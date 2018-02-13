Nicky Hilton Shares an Adorable First Photo of Her Newborn Daughter Teddy

Seven weeks after giving birth to her second daughter, Teddy, Nicky Hilton was officially ready to debut her new bundle of joy on social media.

On Monday, the socialite gifted fans a first glimpse of her baby girl with an adorable post on Instagram of the twosome enjoying an intimate moment, before Hilton headed out to catch Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2018 runway show.

”Kisses + cuddles before out the door to catch the @oscardelarenta show," she captioned the sweet mother-daughter shot, which shows the mom of two lovingly gazing down at her youngest in her arms.

Hilton’s latest post comes nearly two months after Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn was born on Dec. 20. To announce the news that she and husband, James Rothschild, added a new addition to their growing family, the 34-year-old tweeted: "Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season."

The couple's first child, Lily-Grace Victoria, also got some social media love from mom. That same day, the designer also shared the first full-face photo of her eldest daughter on Instagram to tease her NHxTolani Mommy + Me collection, which launches on Thursday. Spoiler alert: she is Hilton's mini-me. Congrats again to the new family of four!