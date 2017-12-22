Nicky Hilton Gives Birth to a Baby Girl—and Her Name Is Incredibly Meaningful

Nicky Hilton is ringing in the holiday season with the best gift.

People confirmed that Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her husband James welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Wednesday, and her unique name has the sweetest origins.

The Hilton-Rothschild family named the new baby Teddy Marilyn Rothschild as a nod to Nicky and her sister Paris Hilton's grandmother Marilyn June Hawley.

"Christmas came early!" Nicky wrote in a tweet Friday announcing the news. "On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season."

Baby Teddy Marilyn joins big sis Lily-Grace Victoria, who was born July 2016, in the family. Nicky is already looking forward to their sisterly bond. Even though she said she didn't have any preference regarding her second child's sex to People in November, she did mention how much she loved growing up with Paris.

“I did love having a sister,” she said.

At Hilton's tea party-themed baby shower in November, blue and pink cakes filled the tables, since the family didn't know if Teddy would be a boy or a girl until she was born. Hilton opted to keep it a happy surprise.

Congratulations to the new family of four!