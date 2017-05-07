This Is What Happens When Nicki Minaj Pays Your Tuition Bills

This Is What Happens When Nicki Minaj Pays Your Tuition Bills
Alexander Tamargo/Getty
Shop This Post
May 7, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

Nicki Minaj is proving just how much she appreciates her Barbz (her pet name for super-dedicated fans). Last night, she went on a charitable Twitter spree, agreeing to pay school bills for around 30 of her followers!

It all started with the rapper's Twitter contest to bring one lucky fan to the Billboard Music Awards, but things shifted gears when a follower asked, "You wanna pay for my tuition?" Much to everyone's surprise, Minaj took the Barb up on his request, replying that if he could verify that he had a 4.0 GPA, she would set it up.

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/861074589434204161

Naturally, hundreds of other followers jumped in, asking for help with their tuition and other school-related expenses. Minaj went on to help dozens of lucky fans, eventually foregoing her straight-A's requirement. She even offered to pay $6,000 for one follower's tuition, full room and board, and supply costs!

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/861082783149686784

VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Quotes to Get You Through the Day

At the end of her Twitter spree, Minaj hinted that she might even run the impromptu contest again in a few months—if she had any money left!

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/861085005174497281

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Gives Queen Elizabeth Some Royal Competition in "No Frauds" Video

It just goes to show that Minaj is truly "the generous queen"—no need to ask Ellen!

The Latest in Video

Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style Tips from Sophie Turner (and Sansa Stark)
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top