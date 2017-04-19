Nicki Minaj Gives Queen Elizabeth Some Royal Competition in "No Frauds" Video

Is Nicki trying to steal the throne from Queen Bey? Nah, if anything, Queen Elizabeth’s the royal inspo for Miss Minaj’s latest music video.

The captivating vid for “No Frauds” opens with the sassy rapper sitting in a gilded throne with royal purple cushions, a bejewled crown upon her head. The action then shifts to a bridge overlooking Big Ben, whereupon Minaj spits some rhymes in a diamond-encrusted headress and a blinged-out minidress.

If that’s not enough of a draw for you, keep in mind that the video features appearances by both Drake and Lil Wayne. Drake even breaks out his meme-inspiring dance moves!

VIDEO: Coinage: Gucci Slide Splurge: Pay on Credit or Debit

P.S.: This song also includes the phrase: “I am DeGeneres queen, ask Ms. Ellen.” If that’s not art, what is?

RELATED: Nicki Minaj “Roughed Up” Joe Jonas in Hot and Heavy New Collaboration

Watch Minaj’s latest video above.