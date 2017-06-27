Nicki Minaj's Hometown Just Honored Her in a Huge Way

X
Shop This Post
BY: Meghan Overdeep
June 27, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

Nicki Minaj cannot stop winning. Seriously. For those of you who haven't been paying attention, we'll break it down for you. The rap queen has had 76 songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100 list, more than any other woman in history, and as she explained in an Instagram post, she's also recently become the "most awarded female rapper in history." Oh, and in her spare time, she's been funding an entire Indian village.

That's why her most recent honor—a key to an entire city—should come as no surprise. On Monday, Minaj shared that she's been awarded the key to her hometown, Queens, New York. It was given to the 34-year-old by borough president, Melinda Katz, for her "outstanding career achievements in music."

"This is a #MajorKeyAlert," Minaj tweeted on Monday. "I just got the #KeyToTheCity #ProudQueensGirl Thank you #MelindaKatz Queens Borough PRESIDENT"

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/879467620742725632

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Has Been Low-Key Donating Money to a Village in India for Years

Congratulations, Nicki!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top