The Designer Behind Nicki Minaj's Affordable Outfit Is Going to Blow Your Mind

If you follow Nicki Minaj on Instagram, you may have noticed her teasing some Harajuku-inspired outfits. Last week, she shared a picture while wearing a chic kimono. But she left us wondering about the designer behind the look when she captioned the picture, "Kimono by #IssaSecret (you can own it soon)." It turns out Nicki the Ninja Nick the Boss Nicki the Harajuku Barbie created this gorgeous piece with help from H&M. And she designed even more items inspired by her love for Harajuku fashion.

You may have already heard about the H&M Christmas campaign that Minaj is starring in. But this line is totally separate. Minaj actually designed an 11-piece capsule collection with the brand, and we can all get our hands on the affordable fashions come November 30. On the lineup, you'll find something for every occasion, from party-ready mini skirts finished with flirty pleats to over-sized hoodies that are a perfect match for those over-the-knee boots you've been saving.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Quotes to Get You Through the Day

And you already know H&M is going to bless us with great prices. The most expensive item in Minaj's collection is the kimono and it retails for $50. You'd better get in line early if you want to score one of Nicki Minaj's H&M designs. We're predicting that this one is going to sell out fast.