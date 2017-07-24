Like All of Us, Nicki Minaj Joined Snapchat and Didn't Understand the App

Social media apps can sometimes be a bit confusing. Not only are there more than a few places to post—Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest—but each one operates differently, which begs the question: Once we hit the download button, should we immediately know how to navigate all of the app’s intricate nuances?

Nicki Minaj is the latest one to be plagued by the learning curve of a new social media platform. The star joined Snapchat over the weekend, and immediately had to reach out for help to get things started.

"Yo can y'all teach me how to use this?" the Grammy Award-winning artist captioned a photo of her Snapchat profile on Instagram. “WTF I wanna show y'all how a bad btch posts her first snap but…,” she continued.

VIDEO: 14 Models We Love to Follow on Snapchat

This is where the beauty of social media shines its light. Minaj instantly took to her comments to interact with her fans and ask questions. Some of which included, “How do I see how many people are following me?" And, "How do you delete the thing you recorded if you don't wanna post it?”

Minaj then posted a video of her phone as she was trying to work Snapchat, seemingly giving up out of frustration.

But luckily, she has a good handle on it now. Her first Snap is a photo of the ocean with a caption that reads: “First snap who dis?”.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj’s Hometown Just Honored Her in a Huge Way

Minaj will eventually get the hang of it, but, until then, she can totally ask her good friends, like Rihanna or Amber Rose, for their help, as they both master Snapchat so beautifully.